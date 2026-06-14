Hamilton ends Antonelli's winning streak with maiden Ferrari victory in Barcelona

Lewis Hamilton ended Kimi Antonelli's six-race winning streak after securing his first victory for Ferrari at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, Round 7 of the Formula 1 season.

The seven-time world champion produced a masterclass in tyre management and race strategy to claim his 106th career victory, leading Ferrari to a breakthrough win after Mercedes had dominated the opening six races of the campaign.

Mercedes initially looked set to continue its perfect run as George Russell controlled the opening stages of the race, leading the first 32 laps from pole position. However, Ferrari's aggressive strategy gradually shifted the momentum in Hamilton's favor.

Starting on soft tyres while the Mercedes drivers ran mediums, Hamilton made an early pit stop that forced Russell and Antonelli to react sooner than planned. Ferrari doubled down on its strategy with an earlier second stop, allowing Hamilton to undercut Russell and put himself in contention for the lead.

The decisive moment came on Lap 41 when Fernando Alonso's retirement triggered a Virtual Safety Car. Hamilton was able to make his final stop under the VSC, losing significantly less time than he would have under normal racing conditions. The timing handed the Ferrari driver track position and fresher tyres for the closing stages.

Once out front, Hamilton pulled away from the field and cruised to his first Grand Prix victory since July 2024, becoming the seventh-oldest race winner in Formula 1 history at 41 years old.

Behind him, Mercedes teammates Russell and Antonelli found themselves locked in a tense battle for second place. Antonelli eventually completed a bold move on Russell with five laps remaining, appearing poised to extend his championship lead.

However, disaster struck just one lap later when the Italian suffered a power unit failure. His Mercedes suddenly lost power and came to a halt, forcing him to retire from the race while running second.

Antonelli's retirement proved costly in the championship fight. Instead of extending his advantage, he left Barcelona empty-handed, allowing Russell to reduce the gap in the standings.

Russell inherited second place, while McLaren's Lando Norris completed the podium to secure the first all-British top three finish in Formula 1 since 1968.

Max Verstappen finished fourth for Red Bull ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri in fifth, while Isack Hadjar took sixth. Alpine scored a double points finish with Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto in seventh and eighth respectively. Racing Bulls drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad rounded out the top ten.

An emotional Hamilton thanked Ferrari and his supporters after the race, describing the victory as the realization of a long-held dream. The triumph marked Ferrari's first win of the season and served as a reminder of Hamilton's enduring ability to deliver under pressure despite entering his 41st year.