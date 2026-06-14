‘Halo-halo’ meltdown

Netizens reacted because the two had represented the Philippines in pageants. Espiritu fired back: “Because we aren’t from the Philippines. Why would we lie?”

But the Guam-born entrepreneur incurred even greater public ire after breezily suggesting that many of the country’s strongest pageant contenders are “halfies,” implying that the Philippines’ international prospects would dim without them.

The backlash was instant, moralizing, and loud, as social media outrage usually is. Yet beneath the indignation lurked an uncomfortable question: Was the Mister Supranational 2024 runner-up entirely wrong?

The short answer is no.

Despite the national pride, the confetti, the culturally themed glam shoots and the endless declarations that Filipino beauty is diverse, pageantry still rewards a particular look — the kind of “international” aesthetic that somehow appears assembled in a European airport lounge rather than in the provinces.

This is not a conspiracy, but preference.

And yes, that preference has given “halfies” an extra boost. It would be intellectually dishonest to pretend otherwise. The international pageant circuit is hardly immune to beauty standards that were written elsewhere and exported worldwide with impeccable marketing.

Statistics show that about 60 percent of the roughly 50 winners from Binibining Pilipinas, Miss Earth Philippines and Miss Universe Philippines who competed abroad during the past 15 years were of mixed heritage. So Espiritu was not completely detached from reality either.

The problem is that he delivered it with a generous serving of superiority complex. His retort that the Philippines would not stand a chance internationally without “halfies” is simply hogwash.

It is one thing to point out a structural bias. It is another to announce it as though you are the be-all and end-all of Filipino potential. That is not critique. It is a TED Talk nobody asked for, delivered at full volume in the wrong room.

Because the real issue is not whether mixed-race contestants succeed. The issue is that success itself continues to pass through an aesthetic filter that Filipinos did not create but have enthusiastically maintained.

To be fair, there has been progress. Morena skin is no longer treated as a tragic backstory. Curly hair is no longer a bloodline curse. Indigenous features are more visible than before.

Still, the runway is not neutral ground.

So where does Brandon Espiritu leave us? Spot on in diagnosis, sloppy in delivery and spectacularly overconfident in tone.

The landmine he stepped on is larger than he is. It is the lingering belief that Filipino beauty must first be legible to someone outside our shores before it becomes legitimate to ourselves.

Filipinos take immense pride in their “halo-halo” heritage — a mix of Austronesian, Indigenous, Chinese, Spanish, American and many other influences. Yet controversies like this reveal that our fascination with Eurocentric and Western features continues to lurk beneath the surface.

The problem, ultimately, is not Brandon Espiritu. It is the culture that made his confidence possible. And that, unfortunately, is not something an Instagram apology can fix.