Cabanatuan SM Malls celebrate Independence Day with the vibrant colors of the flag

During the 128th Philippine Independence Day celebration, the two malls kicked off with a solemn flag-raising ceremony attended by mall employees, agency partners, tenants, and stakeholders.

According to Public Relations Manager Sheen Eugenio, these participants gathered in unity to honor the country’s heroes and commemorate the sacrifices that paved the way for Philippine independence.

"Beyond the ceremony, both malls transformed their spaces into vibrant tributes to Filipino culture, inviting shoppers to celebrate the occasion through immersive and Instagram-worthy installations,* she added.

At SM City Cabanatuan, guests were welcomed by a colorful Independence Day photo spot featuring the Philippine flag and trending Filipino expressions such as “Ano Tara?”, “G!”, “Lodi,” and “PA IS WER.” The installation captured the energy and creativity of today’s generation while highlighting the enduring pride of being Filipino.

Meanwhile, SM Megacenter Cabanatuan delighted visitors with a nostalgic Pinoy sari-sari store-inspired display, paying homage to one of the most recognizable symbols of Filipino community life. Complete with familiar products and classic store elements, the installation brought back fond memories and celebrated the simple traditions that continue to connect Filipino families and neighborhoods.

"By combining meaningful ceremonies with engaging cultural experiences, SM City Cabanatuan and SM Megacenter Cabanatuan created a celebration that not only honored the nation’s past but also showcased the vibrant spirit of present-day Filipinos," Eugenio said.

As the country marks the 128th anniversary of Philippine independence, both malls remain committed to fostering community pride and providing spaces where history, culture, and shared experiences come together for generations to enjoy.