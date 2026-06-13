SM Supermalls in Tuguegarao Celebrate 128th Philippine Independence Day

SM City Tuguegarao and SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown joined the nation in commemorating the 128th Philippine Independence Day through simultaneous celebrations highlighted by a flag-raising ceremony that honored patriotism, unity, and national pride.

The programs brought together mall employees, government partners, security personnel, and members of the community in a meaningful tribute to the sacrifices of Filipino heroes and the country's enduring freedom.

At SM City Tuguegarao, guests witnessed a disciplined exhibition by the USLT Silent Drillers, while at SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown, students presented a vibrant cultural dance performance that celebrated Filipino heritage.

The simultaneous Independence Day celebrations at both SM malls served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by generations of Filipinos in securing the nation's freedom and the continuing responsibility of every citizen to uphold the ideals of patriotism, unity, and nation-building.