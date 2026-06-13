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SM Supermalls in Tuguegarao Celebrate 128th Philippine Independence Day

SM Supermalls in Tuguegarao Celebrate 128th Philippine Independence Day
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SM City Tuguegarao and SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown joined the nation in commemorating the 128th Philippine Independence Day through simultaneous celebrations highlighted by a flag-raising ceremony that honored patriotism, unity, and national pride.

The programs brought together mall employees, government partners, security personnel, and members of the community in a meaningful tribute to the sacrifices of Filipino heroes and the country's enduring freedom.

At SM City Tuguegarao, guests witnessed a disciplined exhibition by the USLT Silent Drillers, while at SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown, students presented a vibrant cultural dance performance that celebrated Filipino heritage.

The simultaneous Independence Day celebrations at both SM malls served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by generations of Filipinos in securing the nation's freedom and the continuing responsibility of every citizen to uphold the ideals of patriotism, unity, and nation-building.

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