Acclaimed board game Modern Art launches official Phl version

In this edition, the team hopes to spark interest in art appreciation and commemorate the legacy of our masters for a new generation through the engaging medium of games. By moving beyond the internet bubble, players are encouraged to reconnect with human connection through beauty, art, and history.

For this special edition, Gaming Library and Fundación Sansó collaborated with five artists associated with Fundacion Sansó’s ICArE (Initiative for the Continuation of Artist’s Estate) program. ICArE is a development program of the museum to help manage artists’ estates through legacy-building, skill transfer, and copyright management.

The featured artists include National Artist Federico Aguilar Alcuaz, National Artist Larry Alcala, National Artist Abdulmari Imao, Filipino surrealist Raul Lebajo, and Presidential Medal of Merit awardee Juvenal Sansó.

The game’s layout and visual design were led by graphic artist Tanya Mallillin, in collaboration with the Gaming Library’s Hans Kenner Fernandez and Duane Galang.

Select releases of Modern Art: Philippine Edition include a limited-edition archival print of Juvenal Sansó’s Fat Cat. This special inclusion is produced in strictly limited quantities, offering both art collectors and players a rare opportunity to acquire a unique artwork alongside the game.

Modern Art: Philippine Edition was launched at All Aboard Expo 2026 held from 28 to 31 May.