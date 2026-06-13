‘The Secrets of Hotel 88’ nears explosive finale as secrets unravel

Tension rises as GMA Network and ABS-CBN’s collaboration series The Secrets of Hotel 88 enters its final two weeks, bringing viewers closer to the truth behind the hotel’s long-hidden mysteries.
Since its February premiere, the thriller has kept audiences hooked with its suspenseful storytelling, shocking twists, and a steadily unfolding web of secrets that has made it one of iWant’s most-watched shows.
Recent episodes delivered a major bombshell when Sandro (Christian Vasquez) confessed to Leon (River Joseph) that he was behind the deaths of Michael (Gardo Versoza) and Frederico (Dominic Ochoa), confirming his role in the string of killings tied to Hotel 88. As chaos escalates, Gio (Brent Manalo), Martin (Ralph De Leon) and Kiko (Will Ashley) race to complete a mysterious map that could reveal the hidden treasure, while Sandro and Andy (Ryan Eigenmann) form a dangerous alliance to get ahead.
The series promises even more revelations, intense confrontations, and unexpected twists as the race for truth and treasure reaches its peak.