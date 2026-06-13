Poa says public impeachment trial can show Duterte camp’s side, but warns of ‘trial by publicity’

Speaking on the impending impeachment proceedings, lawyer Michael Poa, spokesperson for Duterte’s defense team, described a highly publicized trial as a “double-edged sword” that offers both transparency and potential prejudice against the respondent.

“Gusto nating maipakita sa taong bayan, sa mga Pilipino na walang basehan ang naging paraan ng alegasyon laban sa vice president for the past two to three years,” Poa said.

The Senate earlier convened as an impeachment court to try Duterte over allegations that include culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, and betrayal of public trust.

The Vice President has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and has maintained that the accusations against her are politically motivated.

Poa said public access to the proceedings would allow Filipinos to hear the defense’s evidence and arguments directly, which he said is important given the intense scrutiny Duterte has faced in recent years.

At the same time, he acknowledged the challenges posed by the current media environment, particularly the influence of social media platforms where legal and political issues are discussed in real time.

“Double-edged kasi una, mapapaliwanag mo sa tao. Yes, kailangan mo ng transparency. Pero pangalawa, masasubject talaga ang isang respondent sa trial by publicity,” he said.

Poa noted that the impeachment trial is unfolding in an era far different from previous proceedings against high-ranking officials, with social media amplifying commentary from both supporters and critics.

“As you know now, we have social media, hindi katulad ng mga previous impeachments,” he said, adding that the public is exposed to a wide range of legal opinions and interpretations about the case.

The Duterte camp has consistently questioned aspects of the impeachment process while expressing confidence that it can defeat the allegations at trial.

In previous statements, Poa argued that House proceedings had gone beyond what the Constitution intended and said the defense was prepared to demonstrate that the Vice President committed no wrongdoing.

The impeachment case moved forward after the House of Representatives approved articles of impeachment against Duterte, while the Senate has begun preparations for pre-trial on 18 June.

Conviction would require the vote of two-thirds of senators sitting as judges and would result in her removal from office and disqualification from holding future public office.

Despite concerns over public perception, Poa said the defense remains mindful of the balance between transparency and protecting the rights of the respondent throughout the proceedings.

“We're very cautious and conscious of that,” he said, referring to the impact that public commentary may have on the case.