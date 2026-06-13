Plaudits pour in for Expanded 4PH

The awarding ceremony was led by DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, Senior Undersecretary Eduardo Robles Jr., Social Housing Finance Corporation president and CEO Federico Laxa and other housing officials.

A total of 342 beneficiary families received land titles at the Sta. Rita, Pampanga covered court.

These included 116 families from Virgen de los Remedios Homeowners Association Phase I and 199 families from Virgen de los Remedios Homeowners Association Phase II, both in Sta. Rita.

Also receiving titles were 13 families from the St. Rosary Village Homeowners Association in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga; nine from the Bagong Diwa Homeowners Association in Pampanga; and five from the Bataan Holy Land Homeowners Association in Bataan.

Marcos credited

The beneficiaries recognized the Marcos administration’s efforts to advance housing and land tenure programs that improve the lives of ordinary Filipinos.

For Elizabeth Soliman, president of Virgen de los Remedios HOA I, the housing initiative represents the fulfillment of a long-awaited aspiration for many underprivileged families.