Mindanao leads Phl coffee revival

Serving as the country’s official qualifying event for the regional competition, the gathering brought together farmers, processors, roasters, researchers and buyers to promote Philippine coffee in international markets.

“Today we celebrate not just coffee, but the hard work of every farmer, processor, and entrepreneur who is lifting our industry,” said Bukidnon Governor Rogelio Neil P. Roque. “It is an honor for Bukidnon to host this event, proving that Mindanao produces world-class quality that can compete anywhere.”

Organizers said the growing participation reflects rising confidence in the sector and its potential to improve farmers’ incomes. Winners received quality-improvement equipment, including moisture meters, portable power stations, sprayers and fertilizers.

The country’s coffee industry gained another boost during the 2026 Philippine Coffee Expo held 5 to 7 June at One Ayala in Makati City, where two farmers from Amai Manabilang, Lanao del Sur, placed among the nation’s Top 10 Arabica producers.

Samuel Mumar Ochea Jr. finished third, improving from seventh place last year, while Ruel Mata Rabaca placed eighth. Both belong to the St. Mary Downtown Farmers Organization, which has received support from the Department of Agriculture’s Philippine Rural Development Project (DA-PRDP) and other partner agencies.

“Reaching third place is a blessing, but I still aim for the top spot someday,” Ochea said.

DA-PRDP National Deputy Project Director Angelita Martir said such competitions help expand market opportunities and showcase the quality of Philippine coffee.

The twin achievements underscore Mindanao’s growing role in reviving the local coffee industry and advancing its competitiveness in the global market.