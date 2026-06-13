Impeach noise goes global

The coalition’s launch comes amid mounting public debate over the fate of Duterte’s impeachment trial, which is scheduled to open on 6 July, as uncertainties persist over Senate leadership and the chamber’s handling of the proceedings.

For organizers, the stakes extend beyond the political fortunes of a sitting vice president.

“The impeachment trial is ultimately about the Filipino people’s right to truth, accountability and justice,” the coalition said in a statement.

“When public funds are misused and public trust is betrayed, it is ordinary citizens who suffer the consequences through inadequate social services, poor governance and deepening corruption,” it added.

Members of the House prosecution panel, including Representatives Joel Chua, Terry Ridon and Renee Co, attended the launch and briefed participants on developments in the impeachment case, underscoring the need for sustained public engagement throughout the trial.

Organizers said the citizen-led initiative seeks to ensure that the proceedings remain transparent, evidence-based and free from political interference.

Participants expressed concern over what they described as efforts to obscure facts, spread disinformation and shift attention away from the issues at the heart of the impeachment complaint.