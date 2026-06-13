Impeach noise goes global

With the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte just weeks away and questions swirling over whether the proceedings will move forward without delay, more than 120 civil society groups, anti-corruption advocates, church organizations, youth formations and concerned citizens on Saturday launched a nationwide watchdog campaign aimed at keeping public attention fixed on the historic case.
Gathered at Claret School in Quezon City, members of the newly formed Bantay Impeachment network vowed to monitor the proceedings closely and push back against what they described as attempts to derail, weaken, or politicize the constitutional process.
The coalition’s launch comes amid mounting public debate over the fate of Duterte’s impeachment trial, which is scheduled to open on 6 July, as uncertainties persist over Senate leadership and the chamber’s handling of the proceedings.
For organizers, the stakes extend beyond the political fortunes of a sitting vice president.
“The impeachment trial is ultimately about the Filipino people’s right to truth, accountability and justice,” the coalition said in a statement.
“When public funds are misused and public trust is betrayed, it is ordinary citizens who suffer the consequences through inadequate social services, poor governance and deepening corruption,” it added.
Members of the House prosecution panel, including Representatives Joel Chua, Terry Ridon and Renee Co, attended the launch and briefed participants on developments in the impeachment case, underscoring the need for sustained public engagement throughout the trial.
Organizers said the citizen-led initiative seeks to ensure that the proceedings remain transparent, evidence-based and free from political interference.
Participants expressed concern over what they described as efforts to obscure facts, spread disinformation and shift attention away from the issues at the heart of the impeachment complaint.