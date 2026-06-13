House prosecutors seek Jinggoy's inhibition from Sara impeachment trial

During the proceedings, prosecutors challenged Estrada's participation, citing his pending plunder and graft cases before the Sandiganbayan and his previous public pronouncements on matters related to the impeachment process.

“Kasi po, papaano ka boboto kung hindi ka naman nag-participate sa impeachment trial. So parang isang huwes, paano po siya magre-render ng kanyang verdict, whether guilty or not, kung hindi naman niya nakita ‘yung mga sinabi ng mga testigo,” he said in a media forum on Saturday.

For Lead prosecutor Rep. Gerville Luistro, the law states that a senator with plunder case is automatically suspended.

“Nasa plunder law na yan nasa anti-graft and corrupt practices law na yan na kapag may kaso, suspended din ang public official,” she said in a radio interview.

Meanwhile, House prosecutor spokesperson and Kabataan Party-list Rep. Renee Co said that the Senate rules of impeachment will limit Estrada's participation.

The prosecution panel maintained that impeachment trials demand the highest standards of impartiality because senator-judges are tasked with deciding the fate of a high-ranking constitutional official.

Estrada has yet to publicly indicate whether he would voluntarily inhibit himself from the proceedings.

The senator is currently facing plunder and graft charges linked to the alleged multibillion-peso flood control fund scam.

Earlier this month, the Sandiganbayan entered a not guilty plea on his behalf after he refused to enter a plea during his arraignment.

The Senate impeachment court has yet to rule on the prosecution's motion questioning Estrada's participation.