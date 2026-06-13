Horror-Comedy ‘They Will Kill You’ makes global streaming debut

Warner Bros. Pictures’ horror-action-comedy They Will Kill You is now streaming on HBO Max.

Led by a cast that includes Zazie Beetz, Myha’la, Paterson Joseph, Tom Felton, Heather Graham, and Patricia Arquette, the film blends over-the-top horror, dark comedy and intense action into a blood-soaked survival story.

The movie follows a young woman who finds herself trapped inside the Virgil, a sinister hideout operated by a demonic cult. As she becomes the group’s next intended sacrifice, she must fight to survive a night filled with deadly traps, gruesome encounters, and increasingly chaotic battles. The film promises a mix of outrageous kills, supernatural terror, and wicked humor.

Directed by Kirill Sokolov from a screenplay he co-wrote with Alex Litvak, They Will Kill You is produced by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Dan Kagan.