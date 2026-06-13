SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
SHOW

Horror-Comedy ‘They Will Kill You’ makes global streaming debut

The movie follows a young woman who finds herself trapped inside the Virgil, a sinister hideout operated by a demonic cult.
ZAZIE Beetz in a scene from ‘They Will Kill You.’
ZAZIE Beetz in a scene from ‘They Will Kill You.’PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF HBO MAX
Published on

Warner Bros. Pictures’ horror-action-comedy They Will Kill You is now streaming on HBO Max.

Led by a cast that includes Zazie Beetz, Myha’la, Paterson Joseph, Tom Felton, Heather Graham, and Patricia Arquette, the film blends over-the-top horror, dark comedy and intense action into a blood-soaked survival story.

The movie follows a young woman who finds herself trapped inside the Virgil, a sinister hideout operated by a demonic cult. As she becomes the group’s next intended sacrifice, she must fight to survive a night filled with deadly traps, gruesome encounters, and increasingly chaotic battles. The film promises a mix of outrageous kills, supernatural terror, and wicked humor.

Directed by Kirill Sokolov from a screenplay he co-wrote with Alex Litvak, They Will Kill You is produced by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Dan Kagan.

They Will Kill You HBO Max
Zazie Beetz horror movie
Warner Bros horror action comedy
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph