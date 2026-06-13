The tourism promotion is actually a treasure hunt, with clues given to participants on where they can find a gold bar worth 20,000 euros.

If Levi is drawing visitors with its breathtaking landscape and a gold bar, a family in Dooralong, Australia wants to leave their property of 12 years but can’t.

Megan Perry, however, was recently told by a real estate agent that her home was unsellable and only the neighbor apparently harassing her was willing to buy it for just a fraction of its value.

The neighbor named Terry reportedly bought the 385 acres adjacent to Perry’s property 15 months ago for $10 million and offered to buy her property when they first talked in 2024. A week after telling him that she had no plans of selling, the harassment started.

She was warned that trespassers on his property would be shot in the leg, while noisy motorbikes and army trucks drove around her home at all hours of the day and night, the Daily Mail reported.

A 10-foot-high mound of dirt and manure was also dumped along the fence of the Perrys’ home.

Perry and her family are now trapped in their home that they can’t sell and leave because it is surrounded by a wall of poop.