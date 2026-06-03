Farmer’s fury

Anonymous vigilantes have vented their ire by plastering angry notes across the windscreens of the cars, including a white 1980 Silver Shadow II and a gold 1990 Silver Spur, according to DM.

DM published one of the notes that read: “You are really annoying everyone in the village taking up all these spaces with your cars. Can’t you park them at your house instead? These notices will keep appearing on your cars until they are moved. These spaces are for visitors. This isn’t a long stay car park.”

A neighbor said the cars’ owner only occasionally moved the luxury cars, and used other vehicles to “reserve” the spaces while he was away, according to DM.

Ironically, the residents said police and the Southwark Council can’t remove the cars because their registrations are up to date and they are legally parked.

Meanwhile, dozens of cars parked on a farm in rural Cumbria in northwestern England earned the ire of the landowner.

The cars reportedly belonged to tourists who ignored signs that read: “Do not park in the field” and “Sheep in the field.” They also did not ask permission to park there.

Locals said the motorists moved the rocks deliberately placed on the field by the farmer to prevent access.

A spokesperson for Cumbria police said they received on 25 May at 10 p.m. reports of cars being sprayed with cow manure at a location near Rydal Water, the Mirror reports.

Photos in the Mirror on 26 May showed at least 20 parked vehicles, including BMWs, Jaguars and Mercedes Benzes, covered in slurry.

Local farmer Dylan Wakely told the Mirror that later that day he went to Ambleside and there were queues of cars waiting outside the local car wash.