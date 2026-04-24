Fuel aid rolled out for farmers, fishers

To cushion the impact on farmers, the Department of Agriculture (DA) Region 10 is distributing fuel subsidies to registered users of agricultural machinery.

“The DA continues to provide fuel assistance to farmers in the region who use machinery,” said Rechelle B. Lacorte, agriculturist II of DA-10.

Qualified farmers operating tractors and heavy equipment can receive up to ₱5,000 to offset fuel costs. The agency is also processing pending claims to ensure all eligible beneficiaries are covered.

Beyond subsidies, the DA is expanding the Kadiwa ng Pangulo program to help farmers sell produce directly to consumers at fair prices, reducing transport expenses. It is also promoting the use of organic fertilizers to lessen dependence on costly imported inputs.

The fisheries sector is also receiving support as it faces rising fuel expenses and declining output.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Region 10 said registered fishers using motorized bancas are eligible for P3,000 in fuel aid.

“Updated data allows us to design programs that target communities most in need, especially as fuel and input prices continue to rise,” said Stephanie C. Tomarong, BFAR-10 fishing regulations officer.

The assistance comes as fisheries production in the region declined by 5.2 percent in the last quarter of 2025, based on PSA data.

Officials said these interventions are crucial to sustaining food production, stabilizing supply, and protecting the livelihoods of farmers and fishers heavily affected by rising fuel costs.