Cebu gears up amid super El Niño

“As far as the province is concerned, we already have impounding facilities. These facilities, with a capacity of 11,000 liters each, are located in Sibonga, Aloguinsan, Tabogon, and Daanbantayan,” Baricuatro said.

According to the National Water Resources Board, water impounding facilities help reduce flood damage while also providing a reliable water source for the agricultural sector during periods of drought.

Baricuatro said the provincial government plans to build additional water impounding facilities in watershed areas and is currently preparing feasibility studies for the construction of eight dams.

“We are preparing the feasibility studies for eight dams that we plan to build in watershed areas and along the eight river systems in Cebu,” she added.

The Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas identified the eight river systems as the Mananga River in Talisay City; Bulacao, Guadalupe, Kinalumsan, and Lusaran rivers in Cebu City; Butuanon River in Mandaue City; Cansaga River in Consolacion and Mandaue City; Cotcot River in Compostela and Liloan; and Danao River in Danao City.

Baricuatro also revealed plans to establish food centers that can support relief operations during emergencies and natural disasters.

“We are also looking at developing people’s food centers. Medellin and Carcar have already started preparations,” she said.