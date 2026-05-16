Cebu pushes sewerage master plan

The Cebu Provincial Government and the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) are pushing for the development of a Comprehensive Sewerage System Master Plan aimed at securing a sustainable future for Metro Cebu.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro said the initiative is no longer just a technical objective but a commitment to future generations.

“Ensuring a sustainable future for Metro Cebu is no longer just a technical goal but a shared promise to the next generation,” she said.