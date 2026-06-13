6-month deadline set for bypass road

Based on DPWH information and media reports, one of the main reasons for the project’s delay is that funding was released in piecemeal or phased allocations.

Major construction works began in 2016, but budget releases were provided on a yearly basis.

Additional challenges include the construction of five bridges and other complex civil works such as drainage and canal systems, along with right-of-way acquisition issues.

Project implementation was spread across 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The bypass road is intended to ease traffic congestion in Laguna and improve travel time to Quezon and Bicol regions. Once fully operational, it is expected to reduce travel time by 20 to 40 minutes from current conditions.