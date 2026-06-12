Two nabbed for illegal gambling in Makati; unlicensed firearm seized

The suspects were identified as alias Sonny Boy, 46, a resident of Barangay Bangkal, Makati City; and alias Joel, 52, a resident of Pasay City. Both face charges for violation of Presidential Decree 1602, while alias Joel faces an additional charge for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

At around 3 p.m., police officers were conducting patrol operations at the corner of La Guardia and Cailles Streets when they received information from a concerned citizen regarding an ongoing illegal gambling activity in the area. Responding personnel immediately verified the report and caught four individuals engaged in the illegal coin game locally known as “cara y cruz.”

Police identified alias Sonny Boy as a bettor and alias Joel as the banker. As officers moved to arrest the group, two unidentified individuals fled and evaded arrest.

Operatives recovered P553 in gambling money and three one-peso coins used in the game.

During a body search, police also recovered from alias Joel one caliber .38 revolver without a serial number loaded with three live rounds of ammunition concealed in his waistband.

The suspects remained in police custody while investigators are preparing the necessary charges for inquest proceedings before the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office.