Gambling collector nabbed, illegal firearms seized in Cubao

Prior to his arrest, the Police Station 7 caught him engaging in illegal gambling activities known as “Basketball Ending” while authorities conducting a patrol operation along Irid Street, Barangay San Martin de Porres in Cubao at around 8:27 p.m. on Tuesday.

Operatives spotted alias “Jasper” with gambling paraphernalia and a police officer acted as a poseur-bettor, placing a bet in the illegal game with the suspect.

The operatives later introduced themselves as police officers and asked the suspect to present any permit or legal documents authorizing the gambling activity.

According to Cubao police, alias “Jasper” failed to provide any proof of authority, prompting the gambling suspect's immediate arrest.

Recovered from the suspect were a black belt bag containing a point 38 caliber revolver loaded with one live ammunition.

Also confiscated were ₱600 in bet money in various denominations, one improvised ending card, and one black ballpen.

Police further said the suspect has a prior record for robbery in September 2024, as well as previous cases involving violations of the Illegal Numbers Games Act (RA 9287) in April 2025 and the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act (RA 9165) in January 2025.

The QCPD said the suspect will face charges for violation of the Illegal Numbers Games Act and Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.