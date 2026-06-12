Toyota builds Palo Service Center

The new site will cover 6,000 square meters and will have 32 service bays. It will offer Express Maintenance, Periodic Maintenance, general repairs and other vehicle services. A showroom will also be part of the facility.

Toyota said the project aims to make vehicle service more accessible for customers in Leyte. At present, Toyota Tacloban serves a large customer base in the province and nearby areas.

TMP senior vice president for Marketing Sherwin Chua-Lim said Toyota Tacloban has served customers in the area for 13 years.

“For the past 13 years, Toyota Tacloban has been committed to the Toyota brand through providing quality products and services to our customers,” Chua-Lim said. “And over time, have gained the trust of twenty-eight thousand customers to date, reflecting the confidence that the people of Leyte have placed in us.”

Toyota Tacloban, Leyte Inc. president Jimmy T. Yaokasin said the expansion is tied to changing customer needs in the province.

“This groundbreaking ceremony is not simply about constructing another service center. It is about preparing for the next generation,” Yaokasin said.

Palo is a first-class municipality in Leyte and sits along the Pan-Philippine Highway. Its location gives it access to Tacloban City, other parts of Leyte and Samar. It is also near airports, seaports and national road links.

The new service center is expected to support Toyota owners in the province as demand for vehicle maintenance grows with wider mobility and trade activity in the region.