Six Steps to Your Forever Home

Choosing a home is a personal milestone. It is where plans turn into a place, and everyday life begins to take shape.
The Camella Homebuyers’ Guide supports you through each step of that journey in a clear and simple way, from your first inquiry until you finally receive the keys to your home.
Step 1: Project presentation
Begin your journey by connecting with an accredited Camella real estate professional. This initial conversation opens the door to a lifestyle overview of the community — its neighborhood concept, available house models, lifestyle amenities, financing options and flexible payment schemes. It’s where your vision of home begins to take shape.
Step 2: Project site tour & home viewing
Step into the community and experience it firsthand. Walk through your chosen Camella development with a licensed property consultant and take in the surroundings—nearby landmarks, transport links and everyday conveniences. View actual house models or explore through a virtual tour if visiting in person isn’t possible, and start imagining life in your future home.
Step 3: Reservation of your home
Once you’ve found the one that feels right, you may formally reserve your unit by signing the reservation agreement and settling the reservation fee at a nearby Camella office. For added ease, reservations can also be completed online with guided assistance from a marketing officer or accredited partner through the Camella Online Reservation Portal. After initiation, you’ll receive a confirmation email with your reservation details, required documents and secure payment instructions. Your reservation is finalized upon completion of requirements and payment confirmation.
Step 4: Briefings & onboarding
After reservation, scheduled virtual briefings with a Marketing Officer and Sales Administration Officer will guide you through the next stages. These sessions cover documentation, administrative policies, timelines and what to expect as you move closer to turnover and homeownership — ensuring a smooth, well-informed transition.
Step 5: Submission of requirements
You will be given 30 calendar days from reservation to complete and submit all necessary documents. Requirements vary depending on your civil status, employment type and chosen financing arrangement, ensuring a tailored and compliant processing experience.
Step 6: Turnover & move-In
With documents completed, payments settled and construction finalized, your home will be scheduled for a joint inspection with Camella representatives. This ensures everything meets agreed standards before turnover. You will also be oriented on HOA membership and utility setup to ease your move-in experience. Upon successful inspection, the formal turnover and key handover mark the moment your Camella home officially becomes yours — your final step into a new lifestyle and community.