Runrio pledges P1M for GenSan quake relief

“Running has always been about community. Every race brings together people from different walks of life, united by a common goal. Through the Galaxy Manila Marathon, we hope to transform that collective energy into meaningful support for families affected by the recent earthquake in General Santos,” Runrio chief executive officer Rio de la Cruz said.

“This is our way of showing that the running community stands with them during this difficult time,” he added.

Philippine Red Cross Secretary General Dr. Gwendolyn Pang welcomed the contribution, saying the donation would help strengthen ongoing relief and recovery operations.

“Every donation plays a vital role in helping communities recover after a disaster. We are grateful to Runrio for coming together in support of families affected by the General Santos earthquake,” Pang said.