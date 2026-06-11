Runrio pledges ₱1M for GenSan quake relief via marathon proceeds

Runrio will donate ₱1 million from proceeds of the upcoming Galaxy Manila Marathon to the Philippine Red Cross to aid communities affected by the recent earthquake in General Santos City.

“Running has always been about community. Every race brings together people from different walks of life, united by a common goal. Through the Galaxy Manila Marathon, we hope to transform that collective energy into meaningful support for families affected by the recent earthquake in General Santos. This is our way of showing that the running community stands with them during this difficult time,” said Rio de la Cruz, CEO of Runrio.