Proposed Taal circumferential road faces environmental concerns

The 114-kilometer road project aims to connect the 12 municipalities surrounding the 234-square-kilometer lake, one of the country's most important freshwater and biodiversity areas.

First proposed during the administration of former Philippine President Benigno Simeon Aquino III, the TLCR was estimated to cost around P6 billion.

The project, however, gained renewed momentum and drew increasing public scrutiny between 2019 and 2022 under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, amid concerns over its potential impact on the lake's ecology and surrounding communities.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed various works along the route, with documented and ongoing improvements from 2019 to 2022—projects implemented during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

These developments continued until President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. later raised concerns over alleged irregularities within the agency during his State of the Nation Address on July 28, 2025.

Construction related to the Taal Lake Circumferential Road (TLCR) reportedly continues along portions of the lake’s shoreline.

Taal Lake, a 234-square-kilometer body of water, hosts a unique ecosystem of species adapted to its freshwater environment. These include the endemic Sardinella tawilis, the freshwater sea snake Hydrophis semperi, and a freshwater-adapted population of trevally (Caranx ignobilis), locally known as maliputo or the freshwater version of talakitok.

The lake’s low elevation of about five meters also supports intensive aquaculture, particularly tilapia and bangus farming, which remains a major source of livelihood for communities in Batangas.

However, experts have also warned that the lake’s geography increases vulnerability to volcanic hazards. Sudden eruptions may trigger volcanic tsunamis, where falling debris can generate large waves capable of endangering surrounding communities.

Residents of Batangas have since called on the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Mines and Geosciences Bureau (DENR-MGB) to provide updates on the condition of Taal Lake’s submerged natural perimeter structures.

Meanwhile, some local government units have raised concerns that the TLCR may violate existing environmental and agricultural protection policies.

Batangas 3rd District Representative King Collantes is expected to present proposals urging President Marcos to declare Taal Lake an eco-tourism protected zone, redirect the TLCR away from coastal areas to alternative routes, and impose a ban on the issuance of permits for large-scale construction along the lake’s perimeter.