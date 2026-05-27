San Miguel drops controversial Boracay bridge project

According to Miraflores, Ang said he had no intention of pursuing a project that lacked public support.

“After our discussion, he said that if the project is not acceptable to the community, he will not continue it. He does not want to implement a project that is not welcomed by the people,” Miraflores said.

The congressman added that provincial officials believe Ang would honor his commitment and formally notify the Department of Public Works and Highways about the decision to discontinue the project.

The proposed bridge had been one of the most debated infrastructure projects in Western Visayas.

Supporters argued the bridge would improve transportation access, logistics, and utility connections between Boracay and the mainland.

However, environmental advocates, tourism stakeholders, local officials, and indigenous Ati communities raised concerns over its potential impact on Boracay’s ecological balance, cultural heritage, and sustainable tourism industry.

The project also faced criticism over fears that large-scale infrastructure development could alter the island’s environmental character and place additional strain on its fragile ecosystem.