PCCI opposes P7.78-B Boracay bridge project

PCCI-Boracay said it continues to support sustainable tourism development but warned that the bridge could undermine Boracay’s fragile ecosystem and long-term environmental carrying capacity.

Local government officials in Aklan, along with members of the provincial board and various community groups, have also expressed reservations about the project, citing environmental and socioeconomic risks.

Indigenous Ati community leaders have likewise voiced strong opposition, saying the project threatens their cultural heritage and traditional livelihoods as the island’s recognized ancestral stakeholders. They raised concerns over potential displacement and disruption of small-scale fishing activities and coastal use.

The notice of award for the project was issued on March 30, 2026, formally initiating the construction, operation, and maintenance phase of the bridge.

Under the proposal, the bridge would directly connect mainland Malay to Boracay Island, aiming to improve logistics, utilities access such as electricity and water, and provide an alternative route for transport.

Despite opposition, the DPWH proceeded with the award process following technical evaluation and planning stages.

The project remains one of the most controversial infrastructure proposals in Western Visayas, drawing debate over the balance between tourism-driven development, environmental protection, and indigenous rights.