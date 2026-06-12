PNB funds P3-billion Isabela solar project

Philippine National Bank (PNB) has extended a P3-billion project finance facility to Linglingay Power Corp. (LPC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexa Philippines Holdings Inc., to support the development of an 82-megawatt-peak (MWp) solar power project in Gamu, Isabela.

The project, part of the Department of Energy’s Green Energy Auction Program Round 2, is aimed at expanding the country’s renewable energy capacity.