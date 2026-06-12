PNB funds P3-billion Isabela solar project

Philippine National Bank (PNB) has extended a P3-billion project finance facility to Linglingay Power Corp. (LPC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexa Philippines Holdings Inc., to support the development of an 82-megawatt-peak (MWp) solar power project in Gamu, Isabela.
The project, part of the Department of Energy’s Green Energy Auction Program Round 2, is aimed at expanding the country’s renewable energy capacity.
Targeted for operations by December 2026
Targeted for commercial operations by December 2026, the ground-mounted solar facility is expected to generate enough electricity to power around 25,000 to 35,000 households annually while helping reduce carbon emissions and meet rising energy demand.
PNB president and chief executive officer Edwin Bautista said the financing reflects the bank’s commitment to sustainable development through investments that support cleaner energy and stronger communities.