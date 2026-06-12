PNB funds P3 billion Isabela solar project

The project, part of the Department of Energy’s Green Energy Auction Program Round 2, is aimed at expanding the country’s renewable energy capacity.

Targeted for commercial operations by December 2026, the ground-mounted solar facility is expected to generate enough electricity to power around 25,000 to 35,000 households annually while helping reduce carbon emissions and meet rising energy demand.

PNB President and Chief Executive Officer Edwin Bautista said the financing reflects the bank’s commitment to sustainable development through investments that support cleaner energy and stronger communities.

“This partnership reflects PNB’s vision of powering a cleaner, more sustainable future, where investments in renewable energy drive progress, strengthen communities, and create lasting value for the next generation of Filipinos,” Bautista said.

PNB previously extended P2 billion in credit facilities to Green GSM in December last year to finance the acquisition of electric vehicles and support the company’s working capital requirements, helping accelerate fleet expansion and reduce carbon emissions in the transport sector.

The Lucio Tan-led lender also rolled out a digitally enabled payroll solution for Green GSM’s growing network of drivers, reducing payroll account onboarding time from as much as nine days to just two days while minimizing manual processing.