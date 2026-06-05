Green GSM gets P2-B boost

The agreement also includes digital account management and payment systems for Green GSM’s driver network.

Through PNB’s corporate banking platform and digital onboarding process, account opening and activation times are expected to be reduced. Green GSM said this will help manage its driver network as operations grow.

PNB president and chief executive officer Edwin R. Bautista said the bank supports Green GSM’s long-term plans in the country.

“We appreciate Green GSM’s long-term development direction in the Philippines, not only in advancing low-emission mobility but also in the way the company is building an operating model with scalability and clear governance foundations,” Bautista said.

“The transition toward sustainable transport will require ecosystems capable of supporting stable long-term growth, together with the financial and operational foundations needed to enable that expansion.”

Green GSM Philippines chief executive officer Le Thi Thu Trang said the partnership will help strengthen the company’s local operations.

“For Green GSM, developing an all-electric mobility model is not only about expanding the fleet but also about building an operating system that is stable, standardized, and capable of sustainable long-term growth,” she said.