PNB backs Green GSM expansion

PNB said it had reduced payroll account onboarding time from as much as nine days to just two days while minimizing manual processing.

The bank said it extended P2 billion in credit facilities in December last year to finance the acquisition of electric vehicles and support Green GSM’s working capital requirements, helping accelerate fleet expansion and efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the transport sector.

The financing package is also expected to support the company’s next growth phase as it scales up operations nationwide.

“Our collaboration with PNB has enabled us to scale efficiently while staying true to our mission of delivering sustainable transportation,” said Le Thi Thu Trang, chief executive officer of Green GSM Philippines.

“The Bank’s ability to combine financing with digital solutions has been instrumental in supporting our growth and our drivers,” she added.

PNB said the strategic financing partnership between the bank and Green GSM has improved operational efficiency and employee experience, while a successful pilot implementation across multiple depots has laid the groundwork for deeper collaboration between the two companies.

PNB said its support for Green GSM also helps reduce reliance on paper-based processes through digital onboarding, reinforcing environmentally responsible banking practices. The bank added that it remains committed to supporting enterprises that promote inclusive growth and environmental sustainability.

“As the transport sector evolves toward more sustainable models, banks play a critical role in enabling this transition,” said PNB President and Chief Executive Officer Edwin R. Bautista.

“Through our partnership with Green GSM, we are not only financing cleaner mobility solutions but also supporting the ecosystem behind it—from drivers to operations—through efficient, technology-driven banking services,” he added.