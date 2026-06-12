P3.8M counterfeit Magic Sarap seized in Pagadian, Guagua

Authorities seized P3.8 million worth of alleged counterfeit Magic Sarap seasoning in Pagadian City and Guagua town during two separate operations.

In two separate operations, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), together with representatives from Nestlé Philippines, Inc., and territorial police units, conducted law enforcement operations.

The operation stemmed from reports of entities who are in violation of Republic Act No. 8293, (Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines), particularly the manufacture, distribution, and sale of alleged counterfeit "Magic Sarap" food seasoning products.

The operations in Pagadian, Zamboanga del Sur and Guagua, Pampanga resulted in the arrest of two female suspects, and the confiscation of 815 boxes of alleged counterfeit food seasoning products with a total estimated market value of P3,832,100.00.

A report that reached PMGEN Robert AA Morico II, the Director of the CIDG, stated that on 5 June, the CIDG Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Field Unit and representatives of Nestlé Philippines, Inc. conducted a buy-bust operation in Barangay Bulatok, Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur, that led in the arrest of "Lin," female, legal age, Chinese national, native of Quanzhou, Fujian, China, and a resident of Brgy. Tiguma, Pagadian City.

"Lin" was caught while in the act of selling and distribution of alleged counterfeit "Maggi Magic Sarap" seasoning, a violation of Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines. The Team confiscated 728 boxes of the consumer products valued at P3,458,000.00.

On 10 June the CIDG Anti-Organized Crime Unit (AOCU) together with representatives from Nestlé Philippines, Inc. conducted a law enforcement operation in Barangay Siran, Guagua, Pampanga that resulted in the apprehension of "Lyn” - female, legal age, businesswoman. She was also caught while distributing and trading alleged trademark-infringing and counterfeit "Maggi Magic Sarap" Seized during the operation were eighty-seven (87) boxes of seasoning products worth P374,100.00.

The CIDG Director emphasized that the primary purpose of Republic Act No. 8293, also known as the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines, is to protect and secure the exclusive rights of scientists, inventors, artists, and other gifted citizens to their intellectual property and creations, particularly when it is beneficial to the people.

He further stressed that it is the policy of the State to strengthen the enforcement of intellectual property laws and related regulations throughout the Philippines.