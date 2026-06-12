Next-gen stars take spotlight at Mayor’s Cup

To accommodate the big number of entries from the National Capital Region-Luzon region, organizers have split the tournament. The girls’ division will showcase their talent and grit in the opening week, clearing the court for the boys to take over the following week.

The premier 18U girls’ division promises explosive action, headlined by top seeds Claire Casilier, Vania Parawan, Cristina Reyes and Jana Bermejo. Looking to disrupt the status quo and claim crucial Philta and Universal Tennis ranking points are hungry contenders Agatha Asistio, Jared Carbonero, Ashley Garcia and Sofia Demadara.

Hosted and sponsored by Sta. Rosa Mayor Arlene Arcillas and Vice Mayor Arnold Arcillas, the event is a vital leg of the year-long nationwide circuit spearheaded by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro. The circuit remains a cornerstone of youth sports development in the country, dedicated to providing a competitive venue for children and discovering grassroots talent to groom for future national pools.

Meanwhile, Lilith Rufino looks to carry the momentum of her recent commanding victory into the 16U field. But it won’t be an easy ride as she faces a stacked roster that includes Parawan, Michaela Suarez, Xyril Solis, Bermejo, Claire Alcala, Leanne Barrido and Ella Paglalunan.

In the 14U division, which swung into action on Friday, Ella Marie Paglalunan looms as the player to beat. She braces for a challenging week against a formidable pack featuring Barrido, Suarez, Sarah Bermas, Rufino, Jaynelle Castro, Solis and Anica Palacio.