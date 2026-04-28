Bugna dominates Bagong Pilipinas tilt

Her Capiz triumph followed similar victories in Bacolod and the first leg of the Capiztahan event, making her run even more impressive as she continues to dominate across multiple stops of the national circuit.

The tournament itself forms part of a broader grassroots sports development push under the Bagong Pilipinas program, aimed at expanding opportunities for young Filipino athletes.

Backed by Palawan Pawnshop, led by president and CEO Bobby Castro, in partnership with the Philippine Tennis Association and the Philippine Sports Commission, the initiative provides a vital national program for discovering and nurturing talent.

While Bugna hogged the spotlight, Anthony Castigador matched her brilliance on the boys’ side, capturing both the 16U and 18U titles to share Most Valuable Player honors in the week-long tournament held alongside the Capiztahan founding anniversary celebrations.

Castigador overcame a second-set struggle to fend off Francisco De Juan III, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, in the 16U finals. He then stunned top seed Andrian Rodriguez, 6-1, 6-2, in the 18U semifinals before overpowering Rizzjun Labindao, 6-4, 6-0, in the championship match.

Other standout performers included Kacy Virparia of Barotac Viejo, who toppled top seed Teresinha Calingasan and No. 2 Theriz Zapatos to clinch the girls’ 14U title, and De Juan, who bounced back to rule the boys’ 14U division. Kate Chavez dominated the girls’ 12U category, while Harrow Liam prevailed in the boys’ youngest group.