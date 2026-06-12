Marcos calls Gatchalian ‘Senate president’

“I would also like to welcome Senate Pro Tempore and Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian,” the President said, prompting some members of the audience to cheer and applaud.

During the wreath-laying ceremony at the Jose Rizal Monument in Luneta Park, President Marcos also approached and shook hands with Gatchalian, in full view of the media and foreign dignitaries attending the event.

It remains unclear whether Senator Cayetano was invited by the event's organizing committee.

Be tireless in loving, choosing, and fighting for the Philippines

In his speech, the President urged Filipinos not to grow weary of loving, choosing, and fighting for the country amid the hardships and political noise confronting the nation, just as the country's heroes did in the past.

Marcos maintained that it is not enough to merely remember and honor the sacrifices of national heroes, saying their lessons must serve as a foundation for the country's present and future.

“Matapos ang mahigit isang siglo mula ng makamit natin ang kalayaan, ano na ang nagawa natin sa kalayaang kanilang ipinaglaban? Sapagkat hindi sapat na lingunin lamang natin ang nakaraan. Kailangang magsilbing pundasyon ang mga aral nito sa ating kasalukuyan at sa ating kinabukasan,” he said.

Marcos noted that history taught Filipinos that unity was essential in achieving independence from foreign invaders.

“Ang ating kasaysayan ay nagturo sa atin na sa pag-kakaisa lamang makakamit ang kasarinlan;

Na ang tunay na mga pinuno ay yaong nagsasakripisyo ng sariling interes para sa ikabubuti ng bayan; Na ang kalayaan ay dapat inaalagaan. Gamitin natin ang mga aral na ito upang mapaunlad ang ating bansa at mapalawig ang ating kasarinlan,” he said.

He said the country's freedom continues to face challenges, including corruption, individualism, poverty, climate change, and natural disasters.

“Ngunit, sa kabila ng mga ito, nananatili ang aking paniniwala at pag-asa sa galing, sipag, at kabutihan ng ating lahi, ng lahing Pilipino. Sa maraming pagkakataon, naipakita natin ang ating kakayahan na manindigan para sa tama, na magmalasakit sa kapwa; na bumangon sa harap ng pagsubok. Lalo na sa panahon ng kalamidad, naipapakita natin ang ating pagkakaisa, pagtutulungan, at ang ating malasakit,” he said.

He then called on Filipinos to continue caring for and loving the country amid both domestic and global challenges.

“Sa bawat Pilipino, ito ang aking panawagan: Huwag po tayong mapagod na mahalin, piliin, at ipaglaban ang Pilipinas. Palalimin natin ang ating kamalayan. Maging mapanuri sa katotohanan.

Gamitin natin sa tama ang ating kakayahan, hindi sa masama.

“Lumaban nang patas sa araw-araw. Huwag pagsamantalahan ang pinagpaguran ng iba. At piliin natin ang ikabubuti ng bayan laban sa interes ng iilan. Kung mananatili tayong tapat sa mga adkihaing ito, makatitiyak tayong magmamana ang mga susunod na henerasyon ng isang bansa na mas matatag, mas makatarungan, at mas maunlad,” he urged.

US greets PH

Meanwhile, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended his greetings to the Filipino people on Independence Day.

“This year, the Philippines and the United States commemorate 80 years of diplomatic relations – a bond forged through the sacrifices of World War II and our shared purpose. The United States is unwavering in our ironclad mutual defense commitments as our two countries mark 75 years of the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty,” Rubio said through the Philippine Embassy.

He said the United States stands proudly alongside the Philippines during its ASEAN chairmanship year as friends, partners, and allies committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“From deepening our growing economic partnership through the Luzon Economic Corridor to the development of secure and resilient critical minerals supply chains. With over four million Filipino-Americans living in the United States and more than 750,000 Americans living in the Philippines, the ties between our peoples and our nations have never been stronger,” he added.

Rubio said the United States looks forward to deepening its collaboration with the Philippines to advance peace, security, and prosperity in the years ahead.