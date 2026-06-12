Lake creature resurrects

The lake in question isn’t just any body of water. It is, for all intents and purposes, a living laboratory, home to a sardine species found nowhere else on earth, a sea snake that forgot how to go back to the sea, and a prized table fish whose freshwater variant commands a premium at any decent Batangueño fiesta. Fisherfolk and tilapia cage farmers who depend on its waters for their daily livelihood are understandably alarmed.

The lake sits barely five meters above sea level — a detail that makes engineers wince and volcanologists lose sleep. The geological body tasked with monitoring the lake’s submerged natural walls has reportedly gone quiet on the condition of those formations, which have reportedly been hollowing out from successive displacement waves.

Barangay-level officials are now quietly building a case, citing possible violations across multiple agency mandates, while advocates are pressing a provincial congressman to bring the matter straight to Malacañang to seek a presidential proclamation of protected status, a rerouting of the offending road, and a moratorium on heavy construction permits along the entire lake perimeter.

The “Save the Lake” chorus is getting louder, hopefully enough to make the tenant in the Palace listen.