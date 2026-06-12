Group seeks swift steel standards’ use

The Philippine Iron and Steel Institute (PISI) has urged the Department of Trade and Industry to immediately impose Philippine National Standard 49:2026, or the updated Philippine National Standard for Steel Bars for Concrete Reinforcement, amid the massive collapses of buildings in Pampanga and the recent 7.8 earthquake in Mindanao, taking innocent lives.
“The standard marks a critical departure from its predecessor: it removes steel grades that do not meet seismic performance requirements — grades that remain in widespread use in Philippine construction today,” PISI president Joel Ronquillo said in a statement on Friday.
The business group said the urgency of its call is underscored by two devastating events within the span of three weeks.
To recall, a nine-story mixed-use building under construction in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City, Pampanga, collapsed on 24 June, claiming at least 17 lives.
On the other hand, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani, Mindanao, with General Santos City — a commercial hub of 722,000 people — absorbing Intensity VII shaking.
Buildings collapsed, a tsunami alert was issued, and casualties have been reported.