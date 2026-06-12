Group seeks swift steel standards’ use

The business group said the urgency of its call is underscored by two devastating events within the span of three weeks.

To recall, a nine-story mixed-use building under construction in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City, Pampanga, collapsed on 24 June, claiming at least 17 lives.

On the other hand, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani, Mindanao, with General Santos City — a commercial hub of 722,000 people — absorbing Intensity VII shaking.

Buildings collapsed, a tsunami alert was issued, and casualties have been reported.