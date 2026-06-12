Go presses aid for temblor-hit students

Go said the needs of learners must be part of the overall disaster response, noting that many families are dealing with damaged homes, disrupted livelihoods and the challenge of helping their children return to school.

“Instead of focusing on the opening of classes, many families were forced to prioritize their safety and recovery from the effects of the earthquake. The government must ensure that adequate assistance and support are provided to affected students and their families,” Go said.

As a member of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Go said education-related interventions must remain responsive to the realities faced by poor, vulnerable and disaster-affected learners.

He cited Republic Act 12077, or the Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies Act, as one of the safeguards designed to ease the financial burden on students during calamities and emergencies. Go co-authored and co-sponsored the measure.

The law provides for the automatic suspension of student loan payments in areas declared under a state of calamity or emergency, covering students enrolled in State Universities and Colleges, Local Universities and Colleges, private Higher Education Institutions and technical-vocational training programs.

Go also cited Republic Act 11510, which institutionalized the Alternative Learning System to improve access to basic education for underserved learners.