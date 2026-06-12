First dedicated ALS center opens in Mindoro for out-of-school learners

"Every learner has a story. Some had to stop schooling to help their families earn a living. Some became parents at a young age. Others live in communities where access to education remains a challenge. None of these circumstances should define the limits of their future," said Education Secretary Angara during the inauguration.

Before the facility's construction, ALS classes in Sablayan were held in community-based venues in Poblacion, Sto. Niño, Tabuk, Tuban and Buenavista. The new center will consolidate learners in a single location equipped with classrooms, learning resources and digital tools.

Built at a cost of P16.5 million, the center occupies a one-hectare property donated by the Sablayan local government.

The facility is classified as a Type 5 ALS Community Learning Center, designed not only as a venue for ALS classes but also as a hub for training programs, community learning activities and resource-sharing initiatives.

As part of the ICT4ALS Project, undertaken in partnership with UNICEF Philippines, the center will receive digital learning equipment, including laptops, a television set and a printer.

Teachers and learners are also expected to undergo training to strengthen their digital skills and maximize the use of technology in instruction.

The project was implemented through a partnership among DepEd, the Sablayan local government, the provincial government of Occidental Mindoro and UNICEF Philippines.

The Alternative Learning System caters to out-of-school youth and adults seeking to complete basic education, improve literacy and gain skills that could open opportunities for employment or further studies.