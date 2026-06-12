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First dedicated ALS center opens in Mindoro for out-of-school learners

IN PHOTOS | The Department of Education has officially inaugurated the country’s first DepEd-funded Alternative Learning System (ALS) Community Learning Center in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro. Education Secretary Sonny Angara emphasized that the new facility underscores the administration's commitment to making education more accessible to out-of-school youth and adult learners seeking a second chance.
IN PHOTOS | The Department of Education has officially inaugurated the country’s first DepEd-funded Alternative Learning System (ALS) Community Learning Center in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro. Education Secretary Sonny Angara emphasized that the new facility underscores the administration's commitment to making education more accessible to out-of-school youth and adult learners seeking a second chance.DepEd PH
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Learners under the government's Alternative Learning System (ALS) in Occidental Mindoro will soon have access to a permanent learning hub.

The two-story facility in Barangay Sto. Niño, Sablayan, inaugurated on Friday, is expected to serve out-of-school youth and adult learners who previously attended classes in various community sites across the municipality.

IN PHOTOS | The Department of Education has officially inaugurated the country’s first DepEd-funded Alternative Learning System (ALS) Community Learning Center in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro. Education Secretary Sonny Angara emphasized that the new facility underscores the administration's commitment to making education more accessible to out-of-school youth and adult learners seeking a second chance.
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IN PHOTOS | The Department of Education has officially inaugurated the country’s first DepEd-funded Alternative Learning System (ALS) Community Learning Center in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro. Education Secretary Sonny Angara emphasized that the new facility underscores the administration's commitment to making education more accessible to out-of-school youth and adult learners seeking a second chance.
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"Every learner has a story. Some had to stop schooling to help their families earn a living. Some became parents at a young age. Others live in communities where access to education remains a challenge. None of these circumstances should define the limits of their future," said Education Secretary Angara during the inauguration.

Before the facility's construction, ALS classes in Sablayan were held in community-based venues in Poblacion, Sto. Niño, Tabuk, Tuban and Buenavista. The new center will consolidate learners in a single location equipped with classrooms, learning resources and digital tools.

Built at a cost of P16.5 million, the center occupies a one-hectare property donated by the Sablayan local government.

The facility is classified as a Type 5 ALS Community Learning Center, designed not only as a venue for ALS classes but also as a hub for training programs, community learning activities and resource-sharing initiatives.

As part of the ICT4ALS Project, undertaken in partnership with UNICEF Philippines, the center will receive digital learning equipment, including laptops, a television set and a printer. 

Teachers and learners are also expected to undergo training to strengthen their digital skills and maximize the use of technology in instruction.

The project was implemented through a partnership among DepEd, the Sablayan local government, the provincial government of Occidental Mindoro and UNICEF Philippines.

The Alternative Learning System caters to out-of-school youth and adults seeking to complete basic education, improve literacy and gain skills that could open opportunities for employment or further studies.

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