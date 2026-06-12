Collazo heavy favorite vs Canoy

Also up for grabs are Collazo’s Ring magazine strap and his lofty spot on the pound-for-pound top 10 ratings.

Canoy will be attempting not just to stun Collazo but join Pedro Taduran as the country’s world champions following the shocking loss of Melvin Jerusalem last month in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Collazo, also a southpaw like Canoy, has expressed his full confidence in keeping the titles as he believes the style of the General Santos City-based challenger is tailor-made for him.