Collazo heavy favorite vs Canoy

Based on the betting odds, Puerto Rican pound-for-pound star Oscar Collazo has a winning percentage of more than 90 percent in his upcoming defense of his two world titles against Filipino Joey Canoy in Oceanside, California.
Latest odds put Collazo as -1600 and Canoy +850.
Collazo risks his World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association minimumweight crowns on 20 June at the Frontwave Arena.
Also up for grabs are Collazo’s Ring magazine strap and his lofty spot on the pound-for-pound top 10 ratings.
Canoy will be attempting not just to stun Collazo but join Pedro Taduran as the country’s world champions following the shocking loss of Melvin Jerusalem last month in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Collazo, also a southpaw like Canoy, has expressed his full confidence in keeping the titles as he believes the style of the General Santos City-based challenger is tailor-made for him.