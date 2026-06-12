Calabarzon mourns Ateneo cager’s passing

Magno’s CALABARZON squad defeated Baterbonia and Davao Region, 79-62, last May.

“It’s heartbreaking because, to be honest, Rene has been an example for our team because he was so kind,” Magno said.

“It’s a shame because everything could have been prevented if their training had been well thought out.”

Baterbonia’s remains are currently at Ateneo de Davao University, where a wake will be held until Sunday.

As for Adili, his father, Elias, posted on social media, calling for justice as the circumstances surrounding his untimely death have yet to be fully established.

Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin and team manager Epok Quimpo have yet to speak publicly as they remain on leave while the Katipunan-based school conducts its own investigation.

“I want justice for my son, Chukwuemeka Divine Adili. Divine, your family is deeply pained and devastated by your demise. Out of carelessness, you vanished from our sight like steam,” Elias said.

“Divine, we miss you, and our tears seem endless.”