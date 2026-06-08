Ateneo’s Divine Adili, Rene Baterbonia pass away

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Baterbonia was a former Palarong Pambansa MVP from DAVRAA, and is supposedly an incoming rookie. He was 19.

Just two weeks ago, Baterbonia helped DAVRAA reach a runner-up finish in Palarong Pambansa held in Agusan Del Sur.

The institution explained that the two died following a drowning incident during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora on Monday afternoon.

“The University is providing support to the families of Rene and Divine, as well as to their teammates and members of the Ateneo community affected by this tragedy,” the statement read.

Ateneo also said that the details on wake and funeral will be announced after their consultation with the families.