An unfinished revolution

Today, many Filipinos have become spectators in their own democracy. We watch Senate hearings as though they were entertainment. We express outrage when floods again swallow our homes, businesses and livelihoods despite billions allocated for flood control projects.

We engage in endless debates online about who is Filipino enough to represent the country on the international stage. Then, too often, we move on.

Outrage has become temporary. Attention has become fleeting. Accountability remains elusive.

Our heroes did not fight for a nation of passive observers.

The recent controversy surrounding a male pageant winner’s statement that the Philippines “wouldn’t have a chance on the international stage without us halflies” has reignited discussions about identity, representation and belonging.

Yet, perhaps we are asking the wrong question.

The issue is not whether someone is Filipino by blood, birthplace, language, or appearance. The more important question is this: What are we doing for the Philippines? Patriotism is not inherited. It is demonstrated.

It is not measured by ancestry, but by commitment. Not by what runs through our veins, but by what we are willing to contribute to the nation we claim as our own.

A Filipino is someone who refuses to look away when public funds disappear while communities continue to drown. A Filipino is someone who demands answers when institutions fail and insists on accountability when promises go unfulfilled. A Filipino is someone who understands that citizenship carries responsibilities, not merely privileges.

Our forefathers did not sacrifice their lives so future generations could become comfortable bystanders to the country’s challenges.

In many ways, the revolution they began remains unfinished.

Every flooded community that continues to suffer despite repeated government spending is a reminder that accountability remains unfinished. Every act of corruption left unanswered is a reminder that accountability remains unfinished. Every citizen who believes that someone else will solve our problems is a reminder that nation-building remains unfinished.

Independence was never meant to make us comfortable. It was meant to make us responsible.

The greatest threat facing our country today is not foreign occupation or external domination. It is indifference. It is the quiet acceptance that corruption is inevitable, that institutions cannot improve, that demanding better governance is somehow pointless.

History tells us otherwise. The Philippines was not built by people who accepted the status quo. It was built by ordinary men and women who challenged it. They confronted injustice, resisted oppression and demanded dignity when doing so carried enormous personal risk. They understood that love of country is not passive admiration. It is active participation.

As we celebrate Independence Day, let us remember that patriotism is not found solely in the flags we wave, the songs we sing, or even the heritage we proudly claim.

It is found in our willingness to ask difficult questions, demand honest answers, participate in public life, and hold both our leaders and ourselves accountable for the country’s future.

More than a century after independence was declared, the work of building the nation remains unfinished.

The revolution our heroes started did not end in 1898. Its next chapter belongs to us.