President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a $22.5 billion overhaul of Washington Dulles International Airport, calling it part of his effort to remake the U.S. capital.
"It's considered one of the worst airports anywhere in the world. We're going to make it maybe the best," Trump told reporters. He described the project as "another step in our ongoing efforts to make Washington, DC safe and beautiful again."
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the project will cost $22.5 billion, with United Airlines, which operates a major hub at Dulles, covering part of the expense.
Located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Washington, Dulles handled a record 29 million passengers in 2025.
The airport project is the latest in a series of initiatives Trump has launched in the capital, including renovations at the Kennedy Center, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and the East Wing of the White House, where he plans to build a ballroom. He has also proposed a large arch near Arlington National Cemetery and announced plans to renovate the East Potomac Golf Links.