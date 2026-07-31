Analysts said the attack may have been intended to pressure Egypt, which has maintained diplomatic ties with both Washington and Tehran and has served as a key intermediary in regional negotiations.

"The attack may have been calibrated to damage a United States-linked asset without killing Egyptians," King's College London professor Andreas Krieg told AFP.

Krieg said the strike was intended "to show that United States assets are vulnerable beyond the Gulf."

"For Egypt, this is a warning that neutrality does not guarantee immunity," he added.

Royal United Services Institute analyst H.A. Hellyer said the distance involved made it unlikely Iran launched the drone directly from its own territory, though he said Iranian-aligned groups could have carried out the attack.

He warned such an attack would represent a major escalation.

"Cairo and others would see an attack by any Iranian-aligned group on Egyptian territory as a formidable escalation, and that won't go down well for the medium-to-long term at all for Tehran," Hellyer told AFP.

The attack has also raised concerns over shipping through the Mediterranean, which has become a key alternative route as vessels avoid the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea because of the regional conflict.

Egyptian authorities said Damietta port remains operational and that maritime traffic through the area continues normally.