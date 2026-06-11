Resort owner halts operations amid probe of Ateneo players’ drowning

Zubia stated that the temporary closure was implemented in compliance with the ongoing investigations being conducted by local and national government authorities, adding that the hotel management had informed guests of the closure.

The owner said all bookings had been canceled, adding that hotel management would inform guests once the resort reopens.

To recall, Baterbonia and Adili tragically drowned on June 8, 2026, during a team-building trip in Dipaculao, Aurora.

Initial police reports indicate that the players were wading or swimming in the ocean as part of a workout when they were suddenly swept into deep waters by a strong sea current.

While two other players who were caught in the current were safely rescued, Baterbonia and Adili were found unconscious 30 to 40 minutes later and were declared dead on arrival at a local medical facility.