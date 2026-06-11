Rehabilitation over preservation pushed

ITOGON, Benguet — The Environmental Management Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (EMB-DENR) in the Cordillera has called for a shift from environmental preservation to protection and adaptation in mining communities such as Itogon.
Speaking at a recent mining forum at the Itogon Municipal Gym, EMB-DENR Cordillera Information Officer II Marie Claire S. Luminang said the municipality can no longer be considered an untouched landscape, making traditional preservation efforts no longer applicable.
In her presentation, “Beyond Preservation: Protecting and Sustaining Environments in Small-Scale Mining Communities,” Luminang explained that preservation refers to maintaining areas in their natural, undisturbed state.
Given Itogon’s long history of mining, she said the focus should now be on environmental protection, rehabilitation and adaptation.
Luminang acknowledged that small-scale miners are often blamed whenever environmental disasters occur. She stressed the need for behavioral changes, progressive rehabilitation efforts, and preparations for a future when mining resources are eventually depleted.
Her remarks, however, drew attention to long-standing concerns raised by local people’s organizations and indigenous groups, which argue that small-scale miners are unfairly blamed for environmental degradation.
Groups such as the Dalicno Indigenous Peoples Organization have maintained that discussions on environmental damage often overlook more than a century of large-scale corporate mining operations in the municipality. They point to historical activities of companies such as Benguet Corporation and newer ventures like Itogon-Suyoc Resources Inc.
Advocates argue that major environmental impacts in the area cannot be viewed separately from the legacy of large-scale mining. They cite incidents such as the 2018 landslide in Barangay Ucab, which claimed nearly 100 lives, and concerns over aging mining infrastructure and waste disposal systems.
The Itogon Inter-Barangay Alliance has also expressed opposition to further expansion of large-scale mining projects, warning that such developments could threaten the livelihoods of residents who depend on small-scale mining.
According to the alliance, small-scale miners have organized associations that promote self-regulation and safer mining practices. The group said the debate should focus not only on legality but also on how communities can sustain local livelihoods while improving environmental stewardship.
Luminang also raised concerns about Itogon’s long-term economic future once mineral resources are exhausted. For indigenous communities, however, the discussion extends beyond future alternatives and includes calls for greater corporate accountability and stronger protection of ancestral lands and water sources.
The differing perspectives highlight the continuing challenge of balancing environmental protection, economic survival, and responsible resource development in one of the country’s historic mining communities.