Rehabilitation over preservation pushed

ITOGON, Benguet — The Environmental Management Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (EMB-DENR) in the Cordillera has called for a shift from environmental preservation to protection and adaptation in mining communities such as Itogon.

Speaking at a recent mining forum at the Itogon Municipal Gym, EMB-DENR Cordillera Information Officer II Marie Claire S. Luminang said the municipality can no longer be considered an untouched landscape, making traditional preservation efforts no longer applicable.

In her presentation, “Beyond Preservation: Protecting and Sustaining Environments in Small-Scale Mining Communities,” Luminang explained that preservation refers to maintaining areas in their natural, undisturbed state.