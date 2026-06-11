MPIC-SMC tollways deal seen closing by September

MPTC’s Indonesian operations off the equation

The negotiations have narrowed to domestic assets after MPTC’s Indonesian operations were taken out of the equation, simplifying a deal that would unite the country’s dominant expressway operators.

Pangilinan said the ownership structure is expected to settle at around a 45-55 split in favor of SMC.

“We know that’s where we should land,” he said.

The transaction would combine MPTC’s network — including NLEX, SCTEX, CALAX, CAVITEX, NLEX Connector and CCLEX — with SMC’s portfolio of SLEX, Skyway, TPLEX, STAR and the NAIA Expressway, creating an infrastructure powerhouse that controls most of the country’s major toll roads.