Miracle at Madison

“Just do whatever it takes to win,” Anunoby said of the basket that sent a star-studded crowd at Madison Square Garden into a frenzy as it put the Knicks on the brink of their first title since 1973.

“I inbounded the ball to Jalen. He got a pretty good look and I just went and crashed. The ball went over my head, so I couldn’t really dunk it. So I tried to tip it in softly and it went in.”

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama scored 24 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.

Dylan Harper added 21 points and De’Aaron Fox and Devin Vassell had 18 apiece for San Antonio, who set a Finals record with 14 three-pointers in the first half but couldn’t make their massive lead stick.

Brunson put New York in front for the first time with a floater that made it 105-104 with 1:22 remaining.

San Antonio’s Stephon Castle made a pair of free throws but the Knicks came through, Anunoby rising highest from a scrum of Spurs defenders to clinch the win.

The previous biggest comeback in the Finals was 24 points, by the Boston Celtics against the Los Angeles Lakers in 2008.