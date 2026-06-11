Llover moving forward

Not even a first professional loss could dampen Filipino puncher Kenneth Llover’s spirit.

Despite the split-decision loss to Michael Angeletti in their International Boxing Federation bantamweight title eliminator, Llover said such was part of a champion’s journey.

“Losing is a part of boxing. That’s just natural and something that fighters go through,” said the 23-year-old southpaw from Gen. Trias in Cavite.

“That would make you tougher,” said the ArenaPlus ambassador after the fight at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname.