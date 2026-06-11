Llover moving forward

Not even a first professional loss could dampen Filipino puncher Kenneth Llover’s spirit.
Despite the split-decision loss to Michael Angeletti in their International Boxing Federation bantamweight title eliminator, Llover said such was part of a champion’s journey.
“Losing is a part of boxing. That’s just natural and something that fighters go through,” said the 23-year-old southpaw from Gen. Trias in Cavite.
“That would make you tougher,” said the ArenaPlus ambassador after the fight at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname.
Two judges scored the fight, 116-111, 115-112 in favor of Angeletti, whose record remained spotless at 15-0. One had the 5-foot-Llover winning, 115-112.
After seeing his previously unbeaten 17-0 tally come to an end, Llover is only extra motivated to work harder.
“You go through things like losing and not every journey ends in winning. Sometimes losing is part of the journey,” he said.
“A defeat should not be taken as something that will make you stop striving. Keep on moving forward,” Llover said.
Arena Plus, the country’s premier sports book company, is with Llover every step of the way.
“Kenneth’s journey is only beginning. Every great boxer faces adversity at some point in his career, and this experience will only help him grow,” said Erick Su, Head of ArenaPlus.
“We are proud of the way he carried himself inside and outside the ring. We have no doubt he will learn from this fight and come back even stronger.”
For now, Llover will rest as his handlers plot the next steps for his career.
When Llover makes his comeback it will be at a new weight class.